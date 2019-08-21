Home

Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-1961
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
Calvary Cemetery
555 North Ridge Rd.
Lorain, OH
Violet E. (Ledzinski) Graovac


1921 - 2019
Violet E. (Ledzinski) Graovac Obituary
Violet E. (nee Ledzinski) Graovac, 97, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Life Care Center in Elyria, OH.She was born in Benwood, WV on December 29, 1921. Violet graduated from Union High School in West Virginia, and she attended Business College in West Virginia.She worked and lived in DC after Business College. Violet married her husband, Albert P. Graovac on September 22, 1945 in West Virginia. They moved to Lorain where she was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. She was a bookkeeper for many years for Donald DelPrincipe Accounting.She is survived by her daughter, Genevieve Graovac; son, Albert S. “Al” (Diana) Graovac; and loving grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert P. Graovac; daughter, Valerie Suki; and loving siblings.Christian burial services will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery, 555 North Ridge Rd., Lorain, OH 44053. Fr. John Retar, officiating (meet at cemetery on Thursday).Arrangements and funeral services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lorain (440) 244-1961. Online condolences may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
