Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
View Map
Virginia A. "Gin" Tran


1948 - 2019
Virginia A. "Gin" Tran Obituary
Virginia “Gin” A. Tran, 71; beloved wife of the late Alan; dear mother of Scott Dull, Kim Uline (Mark) and the late Jeffrey Tran; cherished grandmother of Kaila Killian-Huhn (Cory) and Cassandra Uline; great-grandmother of Kaiden, Easton and Harper; sister of Daniel Dull (Colleen), Jackie Bardwell (Dave), Terry Dull (Michele), Jeanine Joy (Tom) and the late Mark Dull; aunt and great-aunt to many. She passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Friends may call Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for a visitation at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Busch Funeral Home in Avon Lake. Burial to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens. www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 14, 2019
