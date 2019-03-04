|
Virginia “Tia” Gonzalez, 72, of Lorain, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 in Mercy Regional Medical Center, Lorain.She was born April 24, 1946 in Owosso, Michigan to Victor and Cruz (nee Garcia) Romero. She came to Lorain as a child. Virginia attended Lorain High School. She worked in agriculture and childcare. She loved to help people. She enjoyed reading, detective shows, crossword puzzles and most importantly spending time with her family.She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Jo’anne Romero Barrios of Lorain and Maria T. (Neftali) Ortiz of Ashtabula; sons, Jose L. (Maribell) Romero of Florida, and Moises (Eva) Gonzalez of Columbus; sisters, Rosalita Garcia of Lorain, Paula Rivera of Tennessee, and Diana Ortiz of Lorain; brothers, Louie Romero of Texas, Gary Romero of Lorain, Tony Romero of Geneva, and Ruben Perez of Lorain; 17 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren.Other than her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Wooten and Linda Cruz Romero, and brother, Victor P. Romero.Her family will receive friends Wednesday, March 6 from 1 PM until time of her funeral service at 3 PM in Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain.For expression of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 5, 2019