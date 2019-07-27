Home

Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Virginia "Ginny" Grycz

Virginia "Ginny" Grycz Obituary
Virginia Rose Grycz (nee Orseno) passed away July 14, 2019 after a long illness. Known as Ginny to her friends she was a past school employee, enjoyed day trips, going out for lunch, spending time with her family and reading.She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley; father, Anthony Orseno; mother, Angeline Orseno and brother, Leonard Orseno.She will be missed by her daughter Linda (spouse Larry Duelley) and son Jeff (spouse Barbara). Thank you to Sandy and Doris of Adult Care by Sandy for their care of Virginia.Private memorial services are planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on July 28, 2019
