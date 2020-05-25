Virginia Kozlowski (nee Pulgine), 96, of Lorain, died peacefully Saturday May 23, 2020 at Amherst Manor Nursing Home.She was born June 26, 1923 in Akron and had resided in Lorain most of her life.Virginia was employed at Meyer Goldberg as head cashier until her retirement. Prior to that, she worked at Hough Bakery and Fisher Foods as a cashier.Virginia was an avid sports fan and never missed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. Every Sunday, she hosted her family at her home for a spaghetti dinner featuring her homemade sauce. She enjoyed playing bingo, attending card parties, casino bus trips and traveling to Las Vegas. She was a member of St Peter Parish and past member of St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Michael) Gonzalez of Avon Lake; son, Timothy (Sharon) Kozlowski of Brownhelm Township; grandchildren: Timothy Kozlowski Jr, Stephanie Kozlowski, Paul (Tammi) Kozlowski, Kristin (Peter) Klassen, Michael (Ann) Gonzalez and Matthew Gonzalez; 11 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; sister, Yolanda Arthrell of Lorain and brother, Michael (Jean) Pulgine of Melbourne, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, Zygfried “Fritz” Kozlowski in 1979; her parents; brother, Anthony “Tony” Pulgine and sister, Josephine Rastovski.Due to restrictions on social gatherings during the COVID -19 Pandemic, private family funeral services will be held with burial at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. The Rev. Craig Hovanec, pastor of St Peter Parish, will preside. Memorial contributions can be made to the donor’s choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal from May 25 to May 26, 2020.