Lorain: With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Virginia Krupski (nee Sova), our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on Monday February 3, 2020. She left us while resting peacefully at Avon Oaks Caring Community, surrounded by her grateful family. She was in her 97th year. Born in Fairport Harbor, Ohio on June 13, 1922, she undoubtedly experienced many changes in her world. It was because of her courageous parents who immigrated from Poland, she was able to enjoy a better life in America. She was the beloved mother of Brian (Cathy) Krupski of Pompano Beach, Florida and Jenifer Weaver of Lorain; grandmother of Brianna Klein, Jordan Klein, Stephanie Ferris and Carley Kenworthy; and great-grandmother of five. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Annette Sova (nee Janik); brothers, Richard and Bernard Sova; sister, Eupheme Kish; son, John Krupski; and daughter, Lynette Grant. A graduate of Lorain High School, Virginia attended Spencerian Business College in Cleveland. She lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and enjoyed her connection with people working many years at Amherst Hospital. In her early 20’s, she played in a summer softball league and won the league championship. She loved to cook, kept an immaculate house, enjoyed dabbling with knitting needles and could grow a mean tomato. She had a passion for Cleveland Indians baseball and Cleveland Browns football, and it was often much more interesting to watch her spirited antics from her living room sofa than the game itself. Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values and the limitless power of love. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A celebration of Virginia’s life will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter Parish, 3501 Oberlin Ave., Lorain. The mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. in the church with the Rev. Craig Hovanec and the Rev. Gerald Keller concelebrating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Memorial contributions can be made to , 6060 Rockside Woods Blvd., Suite 315, Independence, OH 44131. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 6, 2020