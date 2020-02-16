|
|
Virginia L. Parsons, 71 of Lorain, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. She was a life-long homemaker who loved cooking; listening to music (especially Elvis); watching sports and game shows; and playing games on her tablet. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Virginia is survived by her loving husband, Edward Parsons, Sr; children: Jeff Parsons, Kelly D. Parsons (Dana Carroll), Tammy Lynn Parsons, and Pamela Louise Parsons; over 30 grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters: Lodema Gonzalez, Linda Knavel, Carlene Clark, MaryEdna Parsons, Roberta Spenski, and Sue Foizy; brother, Carl Williams, Jr; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her sons: Edward Parsons, Jr. and William Lee Parsons; a sister, Martharay “Tina” Thompson, and a brother, Joseph Coffee.The family will receive friends at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 North Ridge Rd., Sheffield Twp. on Wednesday from 10am until the funeral service beginning at Noon. The burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park.www.wyers-bollinger.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 17, 2020