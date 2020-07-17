1/1
Virginia Lepkowski
Virginia Lepkowski (nee Stelmack), 92, of Lorain, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Lorain, after a short illness. She was born October 28, 1927, in Lorain, and had been a lifelong Lorain and Elyria resident. Virginia was a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Lorain. She enjoyed motorhome traveling, golfing, bowling, and playing cards with her ladies group. She especially loved dancing, and she, along with her husband, won many dance competitions for the waltz which was her favorite dance. She is survived by her son, William Lepkowski of Lorain; daughters, Janice (Jim) Bodnar of Avon and Linda (Bruce) Hambly of Vermilion; grandchildren, Adam Kane, Hayley Lepkowski, Justin Lepkowski, Sean Kane, and David Kane; and her half-sister, Rosemary. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley J. Lepkowski; and her mother, Regina (nee Stelmack) Baginski. Private family services will be held with interment at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. The family suggests memorial contributions to any Veterans Organization. Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
July 17, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riddle Funeral Home
