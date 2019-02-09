|
|
Virginia M. Sperling (nee Kacur), of Avon Lake, formerly of Uniontown, PA passed away peacefully in her 101st year at her home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.She was born November 6, 1918, to parents, Andrew and Anna (nee Dluboc) Kacur.Virginia was a member of the Avon Lake Garden Club, Avon Lake Women’s Club, and the Red Hat Society of Avon Lake. She enjoyed flower arranging, square dancing, and arts and crafts. She was also an avid reader and a Lake Erie activist.She is survived by her beloved children, Vicki Pinkston-Steimle, Vanessa Fields (Robert), and Vernon Sperling (Ingrid); loving grandchildren, Wade Pinkston (Samantha), Charles Steimle (Jessie), Michael Steimle (Sarah), Amy Carver (Carl), Nicole Sperling, Tiffany Fields, Matthew Fields, Christopher Dorr (Laura); and 11 great-grandchildren; dear aunt of Carol Jo Moroney (David) and Roger Hanzes.She is preceded in death by her loving husbands, Dr. Victor J. Sperling and Kenneth Corbett; her parents; and siblings.Friends may call Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for a visitation with a 12:00 p.m. service at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. Entombment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 10, 2019