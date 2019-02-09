The Morning Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Busch Funeral Home
163 Avon Belden Rd.
Avon Lake, OH
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Busch Funeral Home
163 Avon Belden Rd.
Avon Lake, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Sperling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia M. (Kacur) Sperling


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Virginia M. (Kacur) Sperling Obituary
Virginia M. Sperling (nee Kacur), of Avon Lake, formerly of Uniontown, PA passed away peacefully in her 101st year at her home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.She was born November 6, 1918, to parents, Andrew and Anna (nee Dluboc) Kacur.Virginia was a member of the Avon Lake Garden Club, Avon Lake Women’s Club, and the Red Hat Society of Avon Lake. She enjoyed flower arranging, square dancing, and arts and crafts. She was also an avid reader and a Lake Erie activist.She is survived by her beloved children, Vicki Pinkston-Steimle, Vanessa Fields (Robert), and Vernon Sperling (Ingrid); loving grandchildren, Wade Pinkston (Samantha), Charles Steimle (Jessie), Michael Steimle (Sarah), Amy Carver (Carl), Nicole Sperling, Tiffany Fields, Matthew Fields, Christopher Dorr (Laura); and 11 great-grandchildren; dear aunt of Carol Jo Moroney (David) and Roger Hanzes.She is preceded in death by her loving husbands, Dr. Victor J. Sperling and Kenneth Corbett; her parents; and siblings.Friends may call Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for a visitation with a 12:00 p.m. service at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. Entombment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services offers peace of mind through funeral preplanning.
Learn More