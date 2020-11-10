Vito Ernande, 62, of Vermilion, died Monday, November 10, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center after a sudden illness.He was born March 13, 1958 in Favignana, T.P., Sicily, Italy and immigrated to the US at the age of 9 to New Jersey. He had lived in Vermilion most of his life also living in Indiana for 13 years.Vito worked as a commercial fisherman for 55 years. He started his career working with his father's company, C&J Fish Company. He had also worked for Burns Harbor Fish Company before starting his own companies, South Shore Fish Co. and West Water Fish.He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, gardening, mushroom hunting, and listening to classic rock.He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Darlene Ernande; mother, Elena (nee Vullo) Ernandes of Vermilion; sons, Carlo (Jessica) Ernande of Clermont, FL, Vito (Amber) Ernande of Vermilion, Giuseppe Ernande of Vermilion, and Nico Ernande of Vermilion; daughter, Elena Ernande of Vermilion; grandchildren: Auguste, Vito, Eliana, Jeremy, Alexia, Lane, Salina, and Blake; brothers, Salvatore (Cindy Sheriff) Ernandes of Vermilion and Giuseppe (Sondra) Ernandes of Vermilion; sister, Francesca (Eliseo) DeSantis of Lorain, sister, Maria (Christine Brown) Ernande of Amherst, sister, Lisa (Randy) LaMar of South Amherst; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his father, Carlo Ernandes and his grandson, Trenton Vito Ernande.Friends and family who want to come are welcome to attend, but due to Covid-19, we are asking that people be careful to maintain social distancing, wear masks, and refrain from embracing. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 from 12 Noon until the time of the service at 4:00 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio.The family suggests memorial contributions to Riddle Funeral Home to help with expenses.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com
