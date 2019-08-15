|
|
Vivian L. Homer (nee Hill), 64, of Elyria, passed away on August 10, 2019, following a long battle with Frontal Temporal Dementia. She had worked for Interlake Steamship and Western Steel, as well as volunteering for Voices for Children. Vivian is survived by her loving husband, Paul; sons, Matt (Michelle) and Todd; grandchildren, Brieannah, Matthew, Kaytlin, and Aiden; siblings, Richard Hill (Sandy) and Linda Hill; nieces and nephews; and her dog, Cassie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Marie Hill; and brothers, Robert and Larry Hill. The family would like to thank her extended family from Arden Court, Sprenger Health Care Main Street Care Center, and Crossroads Hospice for their loving care for Vivian. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association. The family will receive friends at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 N. Ridge Rd., Sheffield Twp. on Saturday, August 24 from 1 to 2 p.m. with a time of remembrance beginning at 2 p.m. www.wyers-bollinger.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 18, 2019