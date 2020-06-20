Wade H. Logsdon, 64, of Vermilion Township, died unexpectedly at his home Friday June 19, 2020. He was born November 10, 1955 in Amherst and had been a lifelong area resident.Wade owned and operated Logsdon & Sons Excavating in Lorain. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, family gatherings, traveling and attending NASCAR races. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Donna Logsdon (née Nubbie); children: Wade Logsdon Jr of Lorain, Michael Logsdon (Rachael) of Vermilion Township and Tammy Logsdon of Lorain; grandchildren: Alexis, Peyton, Jaylee, Lauren, Abel and Jason; brother, James Logsdon of Lorain; sisters: Helen Pastron of Amherst Township, Cheryl Logsdon of Lorain and Betty Ann Logsdon of Mt Vernon, Kentucky; son-in-law, Jay Miller of Lorain and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by daughter Diane Logsdon-Miller on July 1, 2016; parents, Harvey & Ethel Logsdon (née Rice) and brother, William Logsdon. The family will receive friends Tuesday June 23, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Please follow the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines that are displayed at the funeral chapel entrance and throughout the building.Funeral services will be held Wednesday June 24, 2020 at 11:00 am in the funeral chapel. The Rev. James Justice will preside. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Vermilion. Memorial contributions can be made to Autism Society, 6110 Executive Blvd, Suite 305, Rockville, MD 20852.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.