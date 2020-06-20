Walter Albert Remster passed away June 16, 2020. He was 92 years old and resided at Shell Point Retirement Community in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.He was born January 18, 1928 in Swissvale, PA. After graduating from Swissvale High School, he entered the U.S. Army and attended officer training school. He attained the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. He then enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh and received a degree in industrial engineering. He was employed at US Steel in Lorain, Ohio as an engineer. He retired after 30 years in 1982. Walter lived most of his life in Amherst, Ohio with his wife Rita. They eventually moved to Ft. Myers Beach Florida in 1985 where he resided until his death.He is survived by his children: Eric and Susan Remster of Oberlin, Ohio; Tim and Dawn Remster of Zanesville, Ohio; and Lisa and Bob Krejci of Florence, Kentucky. Walter has eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ora and Loretta Remster of Pittsburgh Pa.; his sister, Barbara Jean of Carnegie, Pa.; and his wife, Rita of 51 years who passed away in 2005.Walter and Rita loved Florida and also traveled to many different countries. Walter will be interred alongside his wife at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.