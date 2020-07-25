Walter Burgdorf, age 81, of Strongsville, Ohio; beloved husband of Rev. Sheryl L. Swan for 39 years; loving father of Renee Pack (Steve), Monique Burgdorf (Ross Peacock), and Jeffrey Burgdorf, Ph.D.; dear grandfather of Brynna Pack, Tyler Pack, Adeline Grame, and Henry Grame; son of the late Walter and Matilda (nee Wolfe) Burgdorf.Walter was retired from the Sherwin Williams Corp. in Cleveland after 37 years of service. He was a longtime, faithful member of Parma-South Presbyterian Church, and was also a member of the Elks Club.Walter passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, July 23, 2020 following a brief illness.Memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Abiding Memorial Fund of Parma-South Presbyterian Church, 6155 Pearl Road, Parma Heights, Ohio 44130 or visit www.parma-south.org
Graveside services for Walter will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:30am at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, 44805 North Ridge Road, Amherst Township, Ohio 44001.