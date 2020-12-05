Walter J. Konsevick Jr., 92, of Barberton, Ohio passed into Heaven peacefully at Pleasant View Nursing Home on Thursday, December 3, 2020 to join his wife, Helen Marie. He was on Hospice care with Crossroads Hospice of Green, Ohio.He was born in Lorain, Ohio to Anna (Loder) and Walter Konsevick on June 17, 1928. Walter was an Army Veteran and a graduate of Cleveland State University Fenn College of Engineering. Walter is a retired Engineer from Ohio Edison, he was also a member of St. Francis de Sales Parish in Akron, Ohio and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Walter was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting and traveling with his wife, Helen Marie.He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Marie (9/5/2020); his parents, Walter and Anna Konsevick; his in-laws, Joseph and Marie Fuller of Akron; his sister, Irene (William) Paskvan of Vermilion, Ohio; brother, Anthony (Lois) Konsevick of Lorain, Ohio. He is survived by niece, Cindy (Gary) Baker of Vermilion; nephew, Brian (Becky) Paskvan of Bowling Green, Ohio, eight great nieces and nephews, and seven great-great nieces and nephews.He is also survived and very much loved by his God Daughter (cousin) Holly (Doug) King and cousin, Krista (Dawson) Clayton of Greenville Spartanburg, South Carolina.Uncle Walter has touched so many by his kindness and love he will be greatly missed. To promote the wellness of others during this Pandemic the family will have a private burial at Mount Peace Cemetery, Akron, Ohio. The family is at the home of God Daughter, Holly King of Spartanburg, South Carolina, any donations can be made to Crossroads Hospice of Green, Ohio. Uncle Walter and Aunt Helen are together again after 62 years of marriage.



