Walter “Wally” Szewczuk, age 69, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020 at Hospice of the Western Reserve in Medina following a lengthy illness.Born October 7, 1950 to Theodore and Josefa Szewczuk in Germany, his family immigrated to the United States in Lorain when he was six months old. He graduated Admiral King in 1968 and attended THE Ohio State University. Following school he worked as an Environmental Technician for Fastway Incorporated.Wally was an avid reader who loved to travel, golf, watch Cleveland sports and was a huge Ohio State fan. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandson, Erik Walter.Surviving is his wife of 34 years, Louisa (nee Chymycz) Szewczuk; children, Terra Leith and Erik Leith; grandson, Erik Walter Leith; as well as his sisters, Theodora DeWitt and Mary Rice.He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brother, Steve Szewczuk.Private services were held by the family. Burial followed at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. The Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists handled the arrangements.Donations in Wally’s honor can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve at www.hospicewr.org. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Hospice of the Western Reserve for their excellent care of Walter.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 26, 2020