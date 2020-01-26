Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Szewczuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter "Wally" Szewczuk


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter "Wally" Szewczuk Obituary
Walter "Wally" Szewczuk, age 69, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family, at Hospice of the Western Reserve in Medina following a lengthy illness.
Born October 7, 1950 to Theodore and Josefa Szewczuk in Germany, his family immigrated to the United States in Lorain when he was six months old. He graduated Admiral King in 1968 and attended THE Ohio State University. Following school, he worked at various construction jobs and later as an Environmental Technician for Fastway Incorporated.
Wally was an avid reader who loved to travel, golf, watch Cleveland sports and was a huge Ohio State fan. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandson Erik Walter.
Surviving is his wife of 34 years, Louisa (nee Chymycz) Szewczuk; children, Terra Leith and Erik Leith; grandson, Erik Walter Leith. He is also survived by his sisters, Theodora DeWitt and Mary Rice.
He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his brother, Steve Szewczuk.
Published in www.morningjournal.com on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -