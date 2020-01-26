|
|
Walter "Wally" Szewczuk, age 69, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family, at Hospice of the Western Reserve in Medina following a lengthy illness.
Born October 7, 1950 to Theodore and Josefa Szewczuk in Germany, his family immigrated to the United States in Lorain when he was six months old. He graduated Admiral King in 1968 and attended THE Ohio State University. Following school, he worked at various construction jobs and later as an Environmental Technician for Fastway Incorporated.
Wally was an avid reader who loved to travel, golf, watch Cleveland sports and was a huge Ohio State fan. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandson Erik Walter.
Surviving is his wife of 34 years, Louisa (nee Chymycz) Szewczuk; children, Terra Leith and Erik Leith; grandson, Erik Walter Leith. He is also survived by his sisters, Theodora DeWitt and Mary Rice.
He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his brother, Steve Szewczuk.
Published in www.morningjournal.com on Jan. 26, 2020