Walter “Brod” Waitt died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Lorain, Ohio. He was born February 14, 1933 in Lorain, where he and his wife, Johanna, resided for many years before moving to Amherst, Ohio in 1992 upon Walter’s retirement from General Motors Acceptance Corporation, Detroit, Michigan.Walter graduated from Lorain High School in 1951, where he and Johanna began dating, and they just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past August. He earned a B.A. in Accounting from Youngstown State University and retired in 1992 after 38 years as an Accounting Manager at General Motors Acceptance Corporation.Beyond a doubt, to anyone who knew him, Brod was the ultimate athlete and sports fan! He received many awards throughout his days of playing football, basketball, and baseball at Lorain High School. He continued playing softball well into his 50’s and coached many boys in various youth baseball leagues in Lorain, including his grandsons along the sidelines of many sports and music events. In 2001, Brod was inducted into the Lorain Sports Hall of Fame, an honor he accepted with pride. A born leader, he volunteered many years of service to the Lorain High School Booster Club. He and his wife Johanna were loyal Cleveland Browns, Indians, and Cavs fans, and never missed an Ohio State Buckeye football game!Walter “Brod” Waitt is survived by his loving wife, Johanna (nee Adams), two children-son, Walter IV (Gayle) and daughter Patti (John), five grandsons-Matthew, Ned, Wesley, Jonathan, and Michael, and seven great-grandchildren. His brother, Gary, lives in Georgia.Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Elizabeth (Griffin) Waitt and sister, Barbara Cassidy.Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, Walter’s funeral will be for immediate family only at the Our Lady of Guadalupe chapel at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Walter’s grandson, Reverend Jonathan Komperda, will be officiating the funeral.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Lorain Sports Hall of Fame.Arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net