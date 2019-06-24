|
Wanda A. Cameron (nee Watkins), age 87, of Lorain, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice, Lorain, following a lengthy illness. Born December 1, 1931 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, she has lived in Lorain since 1952. Wanda was a cafeteria worker for Lorain City Schools for 20 years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of the American Legion Post 118 Auxiliary and enjoyed camping. Surviving are her sons, David, of South Carolina, and Kenneth, of Lorain; grandchildren, Kelly, Carrie, Stacy, and Ryan; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara Conn, of Vermilion. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford, in 2002; her daughter, Tina Cameron, in 2016; parents, Roland and Grace (nee Nicholson) Watkins; step father, Lloyd Porterfield, in 1984; brothers, Don Watkins and Alden Watkins; and granddaughter, Jennifer Cameron. The family receive friends on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 12:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Rev. Fr. Basil Stoyka will officiate. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 25, 2019