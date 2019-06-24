Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Cameron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda A. (Watkins) Cameron

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wanda A. (Watkins) Cameron Obituary
Wanda A. Cameron (nee Watkins), age 87, of Lorain, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice, Lorain, following a lengthy illness. Born December 1, 1931 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, she has lived in Lorain since 1952. Wanda was a cafeteria worker for Lorain City Schools for 20 years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of the American Legion Post 118 Auxiliary and enjoyed camping. Surviving are her sons, David, of South Carolina, and Kenneth, of Lorain; grandchildren, Kelly, Carrie, Stacy, and Ryan; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara Conn, of Vermilion. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford, in 2002; her daughter, Tina Cameron, in 2016; parents, Roland and Grace (nee Nicholson) Watkins; step father, Lloyd Porterfield, in 1984; brothers, Don Watkins and Alden Watkins; and granddaughter, Jennifer Cameron. The family receive friends on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 12:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Rev. Fr. Basil Stoyka will officiate. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now