Wanda C. Pijor, age 86, of Sheffield Lake, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, surrounded by her family.She was born on October 13, 1932, in Lorain, Ohio, to Vincent and Anna Jurowski. Wanda was a graduate of Lorain High School.Wanda was a member and strong supporter of the Church of St. Peter, Lorain. She loved traveling and baking, especially her famous apple pies. Her greatest love was the time she spent with her family.She is survived by her children, David (Kathy) Pijor, of Bradenton, Florida, Dennis (Kathleen) Pijor, of Akron, Debra (David) Laidlaw, of Chesterton, Indiana, and Donald (Denise) Pijor, of Plymouth, MI; grandchildren, David Pijor, Laura Pijor, Guinevere Pijor, Lilli Pijor, Sara Pijor, Jennifer Burger, Joshua Pijor, Erika Weeks, Brittany Smith, David Laidlaw, Heather Pijor, and Tiffany Pijor; great-grandchildren, Madison, Jonathan, Ava, Loretta, and Charlotte.Wanda was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Stanley G. Pijor, in 2008; sisters, Fran Davis, Freda Davis, Loretta Engel, Phyllis Gomcsak, and Pearl Garner; and her brothers, Al and Edward Jurowski.The family will receive friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Closing prayers will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 8:30 a.m. in the funeral center, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of St. Peter, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain. Rev. Father Craig Hovanec, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.In lieu of flowers, family suggest contributions be made in memory of Wanda to the Church of St. Peter.Online condolences may be left for the family at:www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 8, 2019