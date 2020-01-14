Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Wych
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda F. (Widlak) Wych

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda F. (Widlak) Wych Obituary
Wanda F. Wych (nee Widlak), 98, of Lorain, died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Main Street Care Center in Avon Lake. She was born November 5, 1921 in Cleveland and had resided in Lorain since 1956. Wanda graduated from Cleveland Rhodes High School. During World War II, she worked at a company that made bomb fuses. Later, she worked at Joseph & Feiss Clothiers doing trim work. Wanda volunteered in the St. Joseph Hospital Gift Shop. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Lorain. She enjoyed gardening, reading, crossword puzzles and playing pinochle. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Wych (Ron Parton), of Medina, Kathy Booth, of Omaha, Nebraska and Patty Wych, of Lorain; grandchildren, Denise Booth-Drake, of Lincoln, Nebraska and Michael (Erin) Booth, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and great-grandchildren, Ashton, Harrison and Parker Drake. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Lester Wych, in 1983; parents, Walter and Sophia Widlak (nee Kukla); and brother, Steve Widlak. The family will receive friends Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1305 E Erie Ave., Lorain. The Rev Gerald Keller will preside. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences can be made at: www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -