|
|
Wanda F. Wych (nee Widlak), 98, of Lorain, died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Main Street Care Center in Avon Lake. She was born November 5, 1921 in Cleveland and had resided in Lorain since 1956. Wanda graduated from Cleveland Rhodes High School. During World War II, she worked at a company that made bomb fuses. Later, she worked at Joseph & Feiss Clothiers doing trim work. Wanda volunteered in the St. Joseph Hospital Gift Shop. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Lorain. She enjoyed gardening, reading, crossword puzzles and playing pinochle. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Wych (Ron Parton), of Medina, Kathy Booth, of Omaha, Nebraska and Patty Wych, of Lorain; grandchildren, Denise Booth-Drake, of Lincoln, Nebraska and Michael (Erin) Booth, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and great-grandchildren, Ashton, Harrison and Parker Drake. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Lester Wych, in 1983; parents, Walter and Sophia Widlak (nee Kukla); and brother, Steve Widlak. The family will receive friends Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1305 E Erie Ave., Lorain. The Rev Gerald Keller will preside. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences can be made at: www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 15, 2020