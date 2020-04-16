|
|
Wanda L. Lind, a lifelong resident of Lorain, Ohio, transitioned from this life unexpectedly due to natural causes on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was a devout Christian and an ordained minister of the Body of Christ Church. Wanda was a resilient woman of character, faith and integrity which made her a pillar in her community. She was a single mother of four awesome adult children whom she sacrificed for and poured her life into as she raised them. When she realized that she still had more love and teaching to give, she decided to become a foster parent. She fostered for nearly 30 years. She founded No Child Left Behind, a non-profit service group which was established to provide school supplies, clothing and shoes to community children. Her life was a constant ministry. Whatever she did for anyone, it came from her heart and she had the ability to make everyone she came into contact with feel special. Her passion for the underserved community was her trademark. Her family believes that her unquenchable thirst for God and truth, compelled her to read her Bible thoroughly making her wisdom so invaluable. May those of you who were blessed to share in her life, hold the memories close and never forget her, her actions or good deeds. Please remember this is a home going celebration and our tears are tears of joy because she made it home. She is survived by her four adult children, Ms. Andretta M.R. Dixon, Mrs. Adrian (Aaron) M.R. Lindsey, Mr. Jose (Jaime) R. Lind III, and Mr. Deshon S. Lind; and 14 beautiful grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother, Ms. Margaret A. Nelson; her father, Mr. Curtis Henderson; her siblings, Apostle Robert (Renee) S. Dixon, Mrs. Vickie (Larry) Daniels, Ms. Marguerite Y. Smith, Mrs. Jacqueline (Frank) Y. Blair, Mr. Charles Nelson, and Mr. Darius Nelson; and her closest foster daughters, Ms. Regina Brown, Ms. Mariel Kennedy and Ms. Rena Robinson. She was preceded in death by her sister, Miss Denise Dixon. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions on public gatherings, private family funeral services will be held. A memorial service will be held at a future date and will be announced. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain, Ohio 44052. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 17, 2020