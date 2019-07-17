Home

Walter A. Frey Funeral Home
700 W. Erie Ave.
Lorain, OH 44052
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
REIDY-SCANLAN-GIOVANNAZZO FUNERAL HOME
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
8:00 PM
REIDY-SCANLAN-GIOVANNAZZO FUNERAL HOME
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven Memory Gardens, Mausoleum Chapel
3700 Center Rd.
Avon, OH
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Resthaven Memory Gardens, Mausoleum Chapel
3700 Center Rd.
Avon, OH
View Map
Wanda M. (Renner) Ralston


1933 - 2019
Wanda M. (Renner) Ralston Obituary
Wanda Margaret Ralston, 86, of Lorain, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Metro Health Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio. She was born January 28, 1933, in Amherst, Ohio, to the late Karl and Pearl (nee Rosencranz) Renner and was a graduate of Brownhelm High School. She has resided the last 23 years of her life in Lorain, since retiring from the Ohio Turnpike after 30 years of service. She also served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Known for her "Generous Heart," she loved cooking and providing meals for her family, friends and her beloved four-legged friends. In her spare time, she volunteered at Mercy Hospital, participated in water walking classes, would knit, crochet and enjoyed her time playing bingo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Jay, in May of 2015 and was the last of her Renner siblings. She is survived by her children, Barry N. White, Theresa L. White, Greggory C. (Jessica) Jay, and Bradford P. Ralston; grandchildren, Rachael, Chase, Dustin, Madison and Gabriel; great-grandchildren, John, Bradley, Ivy, and Amelia.The family will receive friends at the Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 6 p.m. until closing prayers at 8 p.m. Service Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., Resthaven Memory Gardens, Mausoleum Chapel, 3700 Center Rd., Avon, Ohio 44011. Entombment to follow. Arrangements by Walter A. Frey Funeral Home, (440) 244-2144.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 18, 2019
