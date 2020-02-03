|
|
Wayne A. "Buddy" Dovala, 58, of Lorain, went home to be with the Lord January 31, 2020. He was born April 7, 1961, in Lorain, where he was a lifelong resident. Buddy enjoyed his work at Ridge Hill Memorial Park and as a security guard at local marinas. He was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church, where he enjoyed Christmas Eve and Easter Sunrise services. Buddy had a huge heart, cherished spending time with friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand to any person or animal. He enjoyed long drives with his mother and spending time at the marina on his boat. Buddy is survived by his mother, Dorothy M. (nee Blake) Dovala, with whom he made his home; sisters, Linda Dovala Milchen, of North Olmsted and Cindy Dovala, of Elyria; brother, Dennis (Laurie) Dovala, of Amherst; niece, Michelle Milchen, of Lorain; nephews, Matthew (Janel) Dovala, of Lorain and Daniel Dovala, of Amherst; great-nephews, Ashton and Atticus Dovala; aunt, Irene Urbansok; and his dog, Derby. He was preceded in death by his father, Emil Dovala, in 2010; brother-in-law, William "Bill" Milchen; niece, Nicole Milchen; and nephew, Nathan Milchen. Friends will be received Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 323 Middle Ave., Elyria. A funeral service will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 4501 Clinton Ave., Lorain, with Reverend Laurie A. Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, Ohio 44035 or Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 74924, Cleveland, Ohio 44194. For online condolences, visit: www.dickenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 5, 2020