|
|
Wayne R. Traster, age 62, and a resident of Lorain, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Oak Hills Nursing Home, Lorain after a long illness. Wayne was born in Amherst, November 24, 1957, to the late Wayne D. and Grace L. (nee Rodgers) Traster. He was a 1976 graduate of both Vermilion High School and EHOVE. Wayne was an Apple computer technician for 30 years. In the past, he was a drummer for several bands in the Erie County area. Throughout his life Wayne enjoyed woodworking. Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Cindy L. (nee Meadows) Traster of Lorain; two step-daughters, Brenda (Dave) Smith of Norwalk and Vicki Supina of Bellevue; three granddaughters, Sarah, Maggie, and Macie; sisters, Kathy (Jim) Barker of Lorain and Diane (Ken) Davis of Birmingham; special niece, Tammy; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Arrangements entrusted to the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, Lorain.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 19, 2020