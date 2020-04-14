|
|
Wayne V. “Andy” Anderson, 87, of Lorain, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his home in Towne Center Independent Living in Avon Lake. He was born December 1, 1932, in Bemidji, Minnesota and had resided in the Lorain area since 1956. Andy worked for Ohio Edison/First Energy as a lineman, crane operator and truck driver retiring after 37 years. He had won numerous safety awards during his working career. He was a member of the United Church of Christ in Sheffield Lake where he helped build the church building. Andy enjoyed woodworking, hunting, and fishing. He served as a Boy Scout Troop Leader while his son was in Boy Scouts and enjoyed taking his grandchildren on weekend trips. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Anna M. Anderson (nee Rider); children, Lori (Mike) Wenzel of Lorain, Victor (Kathy) Anderson of Lorain, Julie (Chuck) Doehring of Sheffield Lake, Kris (Dave) Toth of Sheffield Lake and Davonne (David) Engle of Sheffield Lake; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Lucille Lindbloom of St. Paul, Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Eva Anderson (nee Anders); and a sister; and three brothers. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on public gatherings, private family funeral services will be held. The Rev. Charles E. Brown, pastor of United Church of Christ in Sheffield Lake, will preside. Burial will be held in Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon. The family will schedule a celebration of life for Andy when pandemic restrictions are lifted. Memorial contributions can be made to the United Church of Christ, 603 Sunset Ave., Sheffield Lake, OH 44054. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences can be made at: www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 15, 2020