Wendell Ray Layne, age 71, and a longtime resident of Lorain, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center after a long illness. Wendell was born in Kentucky, June 21, 1947 to the late Edward N. and Elizabeth (nee Scalf) Layne. As a child, Wendell and his family moved to Lorain because his father became employed at the Ford Lorain Assembly Plant. Wendell was a 1965 graduate of Marion L. Steele High School, Amherst. After graduating high school, Wendell too became employed at the Ford Lorain Assembly Plant from 1966 until 1975 as a crib attendant and then he transferred to the Ohio Assembly Plant and worked in the maintenance department, where he remained until retiring in 1997 after 31 years of service. Wendell married his wife, Shelah A. Rector on June 12, 1966 and they remained in Lorain where they raised their family. For over 40 years, Wendell owned and operated an income tax service, retiring from it in 2017. For the past 20 years, Wendell was very active in the United Auto Workers Local 2000. He held the positions of financial secretary, recording secretary, and retiree benefits recorder. Through the UAW, Wendell served as the financial secretary for the Community Action Program. He enjoyed golfing with his friends, travelling, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. Wendell was a member of Sheffield Church of God. In his younger years, he attended Broadway Assembly, where he drove the church bus for the children's ministry and was a member of the church's choir. He was a former member of United Auto Workers Local 425, Lorain, and a retired member of United Auto Workers Local 2000. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Shelah; daughter, Kim Layne Smith, of Elyria; son, Wendell Bryan (Laurie), of Kentucky; daughter, Valerie Layne, of Arizona; eight grandchildren, Kayla (Tony) Vincent, Katie Smith (Jarred Vincent), Kristin Smith, Ashley Layne, Branden Layne (Alexis Berstling), Jessica Layne, Joshua (Tarah) Layne; six great-grandchildren, Robbie, Lilly, Alex, Brody, Autumn, Hazel; brothers, Garry (Karen), of Tennessee, Kenny (Marie) of Amherst, Roger, of Lorain; and his sister, Diane (Greg) Johns, of Kentucky.Family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m., on Sunday at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst. The funeral service will take place 11 a.m., Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Scott Skeens of Sheffield Church of God officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 15, 2019