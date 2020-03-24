|
|
Wesley M. Noble, 72, of Lorain, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at UH Elyria Medical Center following a brief illness.He was born in Whitfield, Alabama and relocated to Lorain, Ohio in 1960. He attended Lorain High School and graduated in 1968. He was employed at U.S. Steel and retired in 2016 after 47 years of service.He enjoyed cooking, baseball, dancing, and socializing with his family and friends.Wesley leaves to cherish his memory his 4 children, Tyrone Jeters (Lisa) of Waldorf, Maryland, Wesley Noble Jr. of Elyria, daughters Evelyn Gardner Jackson of Cleveland and Tnadja Noble of Oberlin, and stepson Terrance K. Williams of Columbus; 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Sarah Noble of Lorain and Elaine Hill (Jesse) of Elyria; 2 brothers, James and Craig Kimbrough, both of Lorain; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.He was preceded in death by a son, Cedric Anderson; a granddaughter, Jaeda Gardner; both parents; paternal and maternal grandparents; 3 aunts and 3 uncles.Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions on gatherings, private family funeral services will be held. A memorial service will be held at a future date and will be announced.Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 25, 2020