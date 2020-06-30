Wilbert Leo "Bud" Jeter
Wilbert Leo "Bud" Jeter, 70, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2020, in the Life Care Center of Elyria. Wilbert was born December 31, 1949, in Birmingham, AL, to Hazel McMillan and Cleophas Jeter. He attended Riley Elementary and graduated from Wenonah High School. He moved to Ohio in his early 20s, where he lived with his Uncle “Ham” and family. He retired from Ford Motor Company after more than 20 years of service. He loved watching westerns, fishing, playing basketball, and barbecuing. He was always willing to help those in need and had a special place in his heart for family gatherings. He will be remembered by his wife, Virginia "Jenny" Flint; his children, Deon "Boo" Flint, Angela "Missy" Jeter, and Wilbert Jr. "Jay" Jeter, all of Elyria; his brother, Everette Stone (Pam) of Detroit, MI; sisters, Sharon Kimble (Reginald) of Atlanta, GA and Tania Jeter of Birmingham, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel McMillan; father, Cleophas Jeter; and sister, Jacqueline Jeter-Gurden. A walk-through viewing will be Friday, July 3, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until time of private services at 11:30 a.m. at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Pastor Tyrone Holley will officiate. It is requested that masks are worn at both services. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.


