Wiletta M. Kuhl (nee Burdue), 92 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Amherst Manor Nursing Home, following a full and meaningful life. She was a lifetime resident of Berlin Heights, born November 30, 1927. Wiletta had made her home in Amherst for the last two years. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Berlin Heights Fire Department for many years. Wiletta loved to play her organ. She served the Berlin Milan Schools systems as a cook for 25 years. Survivors include her sons, John (Mary Jo) Kuhl, of Amherst, and Jeff (Joyce) Kuhl, of Vermilion; and her grandsons, Matthew and Nicholas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Kuhl, in 1987; her brother, Kenneth, in 2018; and her parents, Clark and Inez Burdue (nee Parker). Services will be held privately by the family. The Hempel Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wiletta Kuhl family and has made available for the community's convenience an online register book as well as additional information to help facilitate expressions of compassion. Log on at www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 18, 2020
