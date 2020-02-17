|
Wiletta M. Kuhl (nee Burdue), 92 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Amherst Manor Nursing Home, following a full and meaningful life. She was a lifetime resident of Berlin Heights, born November 30, 1927. Wiletta had made her home in Amherst for the last two years. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Berlin Heights Fire Department for many years. Wiletta loved to play her organ. She served the Berlin Milan Schools systems as a cook for 25 years. Survivors include her sons, John (Mary Jo) Kuhl, of Amherst, and Jeff (Joyce) Kuhl, of Vermilion; and her grandsons, Matthew and Nicholas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Kuhl, in 1987; her brother, Kenneth, in 2018; and her parents, Clark and Inez Burdue (nee Parker). Services will be held privately by the family.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 18, 2020