Willa Jean Harrington (nee Marshall), 81, of Lorain, passed away peacefully, May 8, 2020, in Avon Place Nursing Home in Avon. She was born on November 3, 1938, in Charleston, WV, the daughter of Jack and Virgie (nee Brumfield) Marshall. She was a member of Broadway Assembly. Willa was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence R. Harrington, June 8, 2008. She loved spending time with her friends, enjoyed country music, and loved hearing and watching birds. She loved eating pizza. Graveside services were held in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township on May 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Matt Jones officiating. Arrangements by Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain, Ohio 44052. Online condolences at www.boyercool.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020.