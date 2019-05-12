|
William A. “Billy” Olejko, 65, of Vermilion, died Saturday May 11, 2019 in the intensive care unit at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain. He was born July 2, 1953 in Lorain and had resided in Vermilion for the last 20 years.Bill graduated from Lorain Catholic High School in 1971. He worked as an engineer at Lake Terminal Railroad for 25 years and then enjoyed running an antique and collectibles business for several years. Bill grew up at St Stanislaus Catholic Church in Lorain and attended St Mary Catholic Church in Vermilion.Family was very important to Bill, he deeply adored his children and being a father was his life priority. He coached their little league soccer and tee ball teams and enjoyed supporting them in their high school sports, spending several games working the concession stand. His love for family stems from the loving bond he shared with his siblings and he cherished his nieces and nephews. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, becoming a season ticket holder when his children were toddlers, still holding those same seats and attending the games with his now adult children.He is survived by his children: Alex, Bryan and Julia Olejko, all of Vermilion; former wife Sheri Herchler of Vermilion; sisters: Monica Olejko of Berea, Patti Tyburski of Middleburg Heights, Bonni Metelsky (Dan) of Amherst, Mary Alyce “Emmy” Woltman (Jim) of Lorain and Kat Varju (Julius Jr) of Lorain; brother, Christopher Olejko of Lorain and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex M. “Kiki” Olejko in 2009 and Helen A. “Scooter” Olejko (nee Kocak) in 2014.The family will receive friends Wednesday May 15 from 3:00-7:00 pm at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Funeral services will be held Thursday May 16 at 9:15 am in the funeral chapel followed by the mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange St, Vermilion. The Rev. Ronald Brickner, pastor, will officiate. Private family burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain at a later date.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on May 13, 2019