William "Earle" Bogan, 74, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, September 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Memphis, TN on October 26, 1944 to his loving parents, Thomas L. and Hazel L. (nee Forsythe) Boggan. Earle graduated from Vermilion High School, Class of 1963. He married Catherine C. (nee Cajka) on December 3, 1991. Earle worked at Ford Motor Company in Lorain and the Vermilion Fire Department from 1965 until 1991. With his wife, he moved to Higginson, Arkansas and he then joined the Higginson Fire Department from 1993 until 2011. Earle, with his wife, moved back to Lorain in 2017. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Lorain. He is survived by his wife, Catherine C. Bogan, of Lorain; brother, Thomas W. Bogan of Holiday, TN; sons, Kenneth L. Bogan of Hampstead, NC and Andrew P. Bogan of Searcy, AR; daughters, Coleen M. Kosan of Otway, OH and Angela N. Watkins of Judsonia, AR; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas L. and Hazel L. Boggan; and sister, Katherine L. Bogan. The family will receive friends at Grace Baptist Church, 719 Root Road, Lorain, OH on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral services at 6:00 p.m., Pastor Jerry Rogers, officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date at Boggan Cemetery, Lewisburg, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Earle’s memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 2173 N. Ridge Road, Suite H, Lorain, OH 44055. Arrangements and services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lorain, (440) 244-1961. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using: www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 28, 2019