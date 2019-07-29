|
William C. Walker, 82 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at New Life Hospice in Lorain, following a full and meaningful life.
He was born January 28, 1937, in Winfield, Tennessee. William had made his home in Lorain since 1966.
He was employed as a mechanic at the Lorain Ford Plant for 36 years before retiring in 1997.
William enjoyed fishing and watching NASCAR. When his wife, Ethel, was living, they loved spending their time together. His focus was his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his son, Jeffery Walker (Lisa), of Vermilion; his daughter, Rita Kitchen, of Lorain; his grandchildren, Morgan and Matthew Walker, Jonathan (Amber) Kitchen and Kristin Kitchen; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; his brothers, David "Junior" Walker (Barb), of Oberlin; Bob Walker, of Onieda, TN, and Gary Walker, of Winfield, TN; his sisters, Opal Duncan, of Winfield, TN, and Donna Godbey (Charles), of Science Hill, KY; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Ethel L. Walker (Thomas), on May 20, 2014; his sister, Elsie Phillips; and his parents, Charlie and Etta Walker (nee: Ryan).
Friends may call Friday, August 2, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Charles Godbey, his brother-in-law, will officiate.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Lorain Neighborhood Alliance, 1536 E. 30th Street, Lorain, Ohio 44055, or , 37309 Harvest Drive, Avon, OH 44011.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 31, 2019