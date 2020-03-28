|
William “Bill” Feicks, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Sheffield Lake, Ohio. Bill was born on January 9, 1950 in Ann Arbor Michigan to Dr. William J. Feicks and Isabel Robertson Feicks. He served in the United States Navy from 1970 to 1974. While assigned to the USS Forrestal (CV-59) with the home port of Norfolk, Virginia, Bill met the love of his life, Joanne Wright of Virginia Beach, VA. The couple moved back to Lorain to raise their family and were married for 42 years before Joanne’s passing in 2014.Bill was employed at Ford Motor Company for 30 years before retiring from his Human Resources position in July, 2004. Talented in cooking and grilling, Bill enjoyed preparing and sharing his dishes (notably his Prime Rib and German Potato Salad) with family and friends. He liked to spend his time watching cooking and travel programs. Bill was always a very proud “Opa” to his grandchildren and great-grandson; a fun loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews.Bill is survived by his sons, Keith (Hope) Feicks of Bay Village and Justin (Veronica) Feicks of Lorain; daughter, Suzanne (Michael) Klinar of Lorain; grandchildren, Julia Feicks, Jason Barnicle, Claudia Feicks, Shelby Barnicle, Skylar Barnicle, Jacob Feicks, Alexa Feicks, Bella Klinar; great-grandson, Royce Rosario; and his beloved sister, Caryl (Pete) Chance of Rochester, NY.A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, 10701 East Boulevard, Cleveland, OH 44106 or your local VA Hospital.Online condolences at www.boyercool.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 29, 2020