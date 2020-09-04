1/1
William D. "Bill" Martincin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William D. “Bill” Martincin, age 62, of Amherst, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his residence while under the care of Hospice of the Western Reserve following a brief illness. Born June 9, 1958, in Lorain, he grew up in Sheffield Village and graduated from Brookside High School in 1977. For the past 28 years, he has lived in Amherst. Bill’s working career began in retail management at Pick-N-Pay supermarkets which then moved on to Finast and Tops supermarkets along with Gordon Food Service. For the last several years, he worked with Save-A-Lot grocery stores. He attended First Congregational Church in Lorain and was a member of United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 880. Bill loved boating, fishing, kayaking, nature and animals. He collected cars and enjoyed shopping and taking family vacations. Surviving is his loving wife of 38 years, Linda (nee Redmond); daughters, Heather Ann Martincin (Merlin Wicks) of Lorain and Brittany (Andrew) Baloun of Wadsworth; and a brother, Richard (Denise) of Vermilion; many nieces and nephews; and a special and very close friend, Rocco Simoninello. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Violet (nee Nahm) Martincin; and his step-mother, Beatrice Mae (nee Wressell). A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, Ohio 44053. To send online condolences to the family go to: www.dovinfcs.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dovin Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved