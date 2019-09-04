|
William D. Ransom, age 24, passed away suddenly on August 30, 2019 in Milan, Ohio, following injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
He was born November 28, 1994, to Charles and Norma (nee Legg) Ransom, in Cleveland, Ohio. He attended Southview High School in Lorain, where he later went on to be a machinist for American Excelsior Company.
William enjoyed gaming, music and riding his motorcycle, as well as hanging out with his family and friends.
Surviving is his girlfriend, Holly Guthrie; parents, Charles and Norma (nee Legg) Ransom; siblings, Charles M. Ransom and Samantha J. Harkless; grandparents, Elizabeth A. Ransom and Charlotte L. Legg, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, William F. Ransom and Denver L. Legg.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 6 at 1:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 5, 2019