Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ransom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William D. Ransom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William D. Ransom Obituary
William D. Ransom, age 24, passed away suddenly on August 30, 2019 in Milan, Ohio, following injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
He was born November 28, 1994, to Charles and Norma (nee Legg) Ransom, in Cleveland, Ohio. He attended Southview High School in Lorain, where he later went on to be a machinist for American Excelsior Company.
William enjoyed gaming, music and riding his motorcycle, as well as hanging out with his family and friends.
Surviving is his girlfriend, Holly Guthrie; parents, Charles and Norma (nee Legg) Ransom; siblings, Charles M. Ransom and Samantha J. Harkless; grandparents, Elizabeth A. Ransom and Charlotte L. Legg, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, William F. Ransom and Denver L. Legg.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 6 at 1:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon.
To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now