William Dale Morrow, 83, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on February 7, 2019 in Lorain, OH, surrounded by his family. Dale was born May 2, 1935 in a one room cabin in Delta, KY, to Roy and Eva (Hammond) Morrow. He moved to Lorain County at the age of five and graduated from Henrietta High School with the class of 1953. Dale was a biology major at Bryan College and The Ohio State University. During his junior year, his father was injured and he suspended his studies to help care for his family.On October 4, 1959 he married Catherine Elizabeth Storaci. They were blessed with two children, Amy Lynn and Stephen Dale. Dale came to trust in Jesus Christ as his Savior in 1945 through an evangelist at Fellowship Baptist Church in Lorain, Ohio (Penfield Junction). He loved faithfully attending church his whole life. He served as a Sunday School teacher of young adults, a deacon, and in many ways behind the scenes. Those close to him knew he read his Bible and prayed daily. His favorite Bible verse was Romans 8:28. He would share how God works all things together for good for those who love Him. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Elyria. Dale started DM Plumbing and Heating on April 10, 1972. He lived out his faith by caring for his workers and running his business with integrity. Dale is survived by his cherished wife of 59 years, Catherine Elizabeth (nee Storaci); his daughter, Amy Lynn (Morrow) English, and her husband, David; his son, Stephen Dale Morrow, and his wife, Heidi; grandchildren, Aaron English and his wife, Breanna, Stuart William Morrow, Carissa (English) Payne, and her husband, Andrew, Spencer Stephen Morrow, and Addison Dale English; by siblings, Wayne Morrow, and his wife, Judy of Dallas, TX, Shirleen Abraham, and her husband, John, of Elyria, and Beverly Williams of South Amherst.Dale was predeceased by his sisters, Wanda Lee Morrow and Darla Granneman. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church, 11400 Lagrange Road, Elyria, Ohio 44035 on Monday, February 11, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, February 12 at 11 a.m. at the Church. Dr. David J. English, pastor of West Rockport Baptist Church, West Rockport, Maine and Rev. Craig Golden, associate pastor of First Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will follow at New Russia Township Cemetery. The Morrow family would like to personally thank the staff of Elmcroft of Lorain for the care and compassion they provided to Dale and the family for the last three years. The family suggests that donations be made in Dale's memory to Baptist Church Planters, 36830 Royalton Road, Grafton, Ohio 44044.For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 9, 2019