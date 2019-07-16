|
|
William J. Demyan William J. Demyan, age 82, beloved husband for 56 years of Arlene (nee Tishko); loving father of Colene Rus and John (wife Natalie); devoted grandfather of Rachel, Andrew and Allie Rus, Madison, Grant and Tyler; dearest brother of the late George, Donald, and Delores; treasured brother-in-law of Sheilah Mitchell; dear uncle, great-uncle, and cousin of many. U.S. Army Veteran. Bill was born on April 22, 1937 in Lorain, Ohio and passed away on July 15, 2019. He graduated from Lorain High School in 1956. Bill was a resident of Richmond Heights for 54 years, formerly of Lorain. He was a member of American Legion Willowick Lodge #687 and Carpenter Union Local #105. Bill was the owner operator of Complex Construction, LLC and was a carpenter by trade. He played drums and had his own band. Bill loved spending time with his grandchildren and traveling, especially to Florida, he loved Disney and was a Cleveland Indians fan. Bill will be remembered most as a handy, loving, hardworking, funny and witty man. He was devoted and dedicated to his family and will be greatly missed. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Clare Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial following with Military Honors at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Bill at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com
Published in The Morning Journal on July 17, 2019