|
|
William Douglas Bohrer, age 90, of Norwalk, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Brookdale in Troy, OH. He was born December 24, 1929 in Oberlin to the late William C. and Frances (Alma) Bohrer. He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve from 1950 until 1953 during the Korean War. He lived in Huron from 1959 until 1991, then moved to Panama City, FL until 1999, where he then moved to Norwalk. He was an aviation technician for 31 years at NASA, then subcontracting for three additional years, while enjoying traveling and taking trips to Alaska. He is survived by his children, Adrienne (Warren) Davis of Chicago, IL, Cathy (Paul) Slone of Canton, GA, Corinne (John) Schweser of Troy, OH, Carolyn (Rick Shields, fiancé) Putnam of Port Charlotte, FL and Christian (Teresa) Bohrer of Westerville, OH; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; and his sister, Katherine Smith of Oberlin; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Marie Bohrer in 2003; his parents; and brothers, Lawrence, Kenneth and Leon. At his request, the cremation will take place and private interment will be held at Meadow Green Memorial Park in Huron with military honors. Arrangements entrusted to the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 4, 2020