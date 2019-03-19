Home

William Dubesa
William Dubesa, 75, of Hobart, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. He was born in Elyria, Ohio on December 12, 1943 to the late Michael and Helen (nee Polacek) Dubesa.William proudly served his country in The United States Army. He retired from Fritz Enterprise where he worked as a Heavy Equipment operator. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother and friend.William is survived by his two sons, Brian (Margaret) Dubesa and Chad (Marisol) Dubesa; step son, William Balogh; sister, Mary Waldron; grandchildren, Brandon, Jon, Lisa, Andrew and Molly; great-grandchildren, Zak, Linsey, Jack, Justin, Stephanie, Sandra, Jon, Tucker, Aurora and one on the way; brother, Vincent (Nancy) Dubesa; sister, Mary Waldron and many other loving family members and friends.He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia May (nee Allison) Dubesa; his parents and brother, Michael Dubesa.Cremation was entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana 46342. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family atwww.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
