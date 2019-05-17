The Morning Journal Obituaries
|
William E. "Bill" Cantu

William E. "Bill" Cantu Obituary
William E. "Bill" Cantu, 84, of Sheffield Lake, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. He was born February 2, 1935, to parents, George and Elsie (nee Hale) Cantu in Kimball, West Virginia. Bill worked for Lake Terminal Railroad and was a member of Lakeshore Railroad; through the years he was employed at Dairyman’s Milk and Abbe Road Lumber. Bill went on to own and operate Ajax Tree Service for 47 years. He was an avid fisherman and took many trips to Alaska, went deep sea fishing in Florida, New York, and Canada. Bill is survived by his wife, Jean (nee Novotny) of 63 years; loving children, Dawn Nichols (Stanley) and Jeff Cantu; cherished grandchildren, Nicole Connell (Jim) and Joshua Nichols (fiancé Melissa); dear great-grandson, Brantley Connell; siblings, Elsie Newman, Peggy Hunky, Debbie Click (Bobby), the late Sally Palos, Joan Nagy, Lee Cantu, Bob Cantu, Clarence Cantu, Buddy Cantu, and George Cantu. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Elsie (nee Hale) Cantu. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Alzheimer’s Association, 37309 Harvest Dr., Avon, OH 44011. The family would like to thank Adult Care by Sandy and their staff for the care that Bill has received in the past few months. Cremation by Busch.www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 19, 2019
