William E. "Bill" Madaras
William E. “Bill” Madaras, age 84, of Lorain, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.He was born September 10, 1936 in Grafton. He was honorably discharged from service in the National Guard of Ohio in October 1957. He was a long-time resident of Amherst, until recently moving to Lorain. In 1965, he started working for the Ford Motor Co. in Lorain as a production supervisor in the paint department. He later worked in auto collision repair, restoration and customization for various local body shops, finally retiring from Smitty’s Car Craft in Elyria in 1998. Working on cars was not just a job but was a beloved hobby. He would often attend and judge car shows.When his son was younger, Bill was Assistant Scout Master for troop #429 sponsored by St. Joseph Parish in Amherst. He was an active member of the Amherst FOE, and enjoyed organizing fun, out-of-town, bus trips and Super Bowl parties. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan and proud to have worked as an usher at the Brown’s stadium.Bill is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ellen M. (nee Brown) Madaras, his daughter, Darlene (Thomas) Balint, of Florence Twp., OH, his son, Gary (Patricia) Madaras, of Chicago, IL; his 4 beloved granddaughters, Shelby & Christine Balint and Evie & Kinzey Madaras; and 2 sisters, Nancy Hurst and Elaine Perkins.He is preceded in death by his parents, Julius Madaras and Clara Szaniszlo, and his brother Donald Madaras.The family is planning an online memorial service and will provide details at a later time. The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
