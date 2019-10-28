|
|
William Edward Rupp II, age 70, resident of Lorain, passed at his home on Saturday, October 26. He was born on June 18, 1949 in Norwalk, Ohio to William and Gertrude Rupp (Roth). He graduated from St. Paul’s High School in 1967. After graduation, Bill enlisted in the Army and was deployed as a medic in the Vietnam War. Upon his return, he completed his degree as a radiology technologist at Lorain County Community College. Initially, he worked as an x-ray technician at Lorain Community Hospital. He later furthered his career and performed the first CT and MRI scans in Lorain County. A majority of his career was spent working at Northern Ohio Imaging Center in Elyria performing MRIs.Bill's family was very important to him. He spent a great deal of time with his late wife of almost 40 years, Karen (Scherach). They enjoyed visiting local wineries, Put-In-Bay, Amish country, and the Florida Keys. He loved cheering on Cleveland sports teams, as well as, rooting on his own daughters during their past athletic competitions. His favorite hobbies were fishing on Lake Erie, handyman work around his home, and taking care of his beloved dog, Murphy. He is survived by his daughters, Kristen (Dustin) Lowry and Kelly (Kurt) Kuenzle; his brother, Mark (Cathy) Rupp; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Lowry and Connor Kuenzle. William was preceded in death by his parents, William and Gertrude Rupp; and his sister, Patricia Cook. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29th, from 4 to 8 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Prayers will be held on Wednesday, the 30th, at 9:30 a.m., in the Funeral Center, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 309 W. 7th Street, Lorain. Rev. Fr. Daniel O. Divis, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. Full military honors will be provided by the Amherst Veterans Military Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, contributions in William’s memory, may be made to the , 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44106. To send an online condolence, please go to: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 29, 2019