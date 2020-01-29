|
|
William G. Prieto, 70, of Avon, affectionately known as "Mike," made his transition from earth to his heavenly home on Monday, January 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at Fairview Hospital after a brief illness. William was born October 1, 1949 in Powellton, West Virginia, and later moved to Ohio. He is the son of William Harper and the late Juanita Gilmore (née Prieto). William served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War Conflict and was honorably discharged. He was a former employee of U.S. Steel and retired from Chrysler after 18 years of service. William was a member of New Life Deliverance Ministries MPGT. He enjoyed cooking and fishing, traveling, sports, and hosting various family gathering. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, whom he loved so very dearly. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 40 years, Esteleen Prieto (née Taylor); three sons, Michael (Jacqueline) Prieto, William M. Prieto, and William J.D. Prieto; and a daughter, Mujeedah Hassan; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his father, William Harper; 15 paternal siblings, Regina Harper, Denise Medley, Alphonso “Wayne” Harper (Marleen), Oce Harper, Rose Robinson, Avevice Anderson, William “Keith” Harper, Betty Harper-Mosley, George Harper, Beverly Bower, Karen Smith, Alice Login, Toni Harper, Amy Harper, and Stephanie Harper-Taylor; two maternal brothers, Robert “Wayne” Gilmore (Martha) and Eddie Gilmore (Carolyn); two god-children, Justin Wells and Torrin Todd; and a host of other family and friends. Viewing will be Saturday, February 1, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at New Life and Deliverance Ministries, 400 Washington Ave., Lorain. Bishop Jesse C. Berry Jr. is officiating. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 30, 2020