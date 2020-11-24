1/1
William H. Borer
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. Borer, 83 of Sheffield Lake passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. He was born June 22, 1937 in Amherst, OH to parents William J. and Ruby (nee Woolery) Borer.Bill retired from Ford with 30 years of service when the plant in Lorain closed in 1997. He was a caregiver for his mother and wife Judy for many years. On nice summer days, Bill spent his time on the front porch waving to his neighbors as they walked past his house. He enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, and going for long drives in Amish country. He and his brother Joe could often be found driving to their next adventure together.He is survived by his loving children Michael (Tammy), Laureen (Wayne) Schmidt, David, and Bill (Vonda); cherished grandchildren Michael Jr. (Candice), Angela (Bradley), Bronson (Nicole), Robert (Sarah), Heather, Rachel (Charles), Ryan, Dakota, Cheyenne, and Kyle; great-grandchildren Dominic, Ryker, Shane, Bronson, and Cameron; dear siblings Joseph, Thomas (Barbara), and John; life-long friends Jerry and Bonnie Rush.He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Judy Borer; his parents; son Jeff Borer and his siblings Mary Krauss and Ray Borer.All services are private. Interment Resthaven Cemetery. www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved