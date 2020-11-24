William H. Borer, 83 of Sheffield Lake passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. He was born June 22, 1937 in Amherst, OH to parents William J. and Ruby (nee Woolery) Borer.Bill retired from Ford with 30 years of service when the plant in Lorain closed in 1997. He was a caregiver for his mother and wife Judy for many years. On nice summer days, Bill spent his time on the front porch waving to his neighbors as they walked past his house. He enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, and going for long drives in Amish country. He and his brother Joe could often be found driving to their next adventure together.He is survived by his loving children Michael (Tammy), Laureen (Wayne) Schmidt, David, and Bill (Vonda); cherished grandchildren Michael Jr. (Candice), Angela (Bradley), Bronson (Nicole), Robert (Sarah), Heather, Rachel (Charles), Ryan, Dakota, Cheyenne, and Kyle; great-grandchildren Dominic, Ryker, Shane, Bronson, and Cameron; dear siblings Joseph, Thomas (Barbara), and John; life-long friends Jerry and Bonnie Rush.He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Judy Borer; his parents; son Jeff Borer and his siblings Mary Krauss and Ray Borer.All services are private. Interment Resthaven Cemetery. www.buschcares.com
