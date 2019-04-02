|
|
William Howard “Bill” Vale, 72, of Newport, passed away March 19, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Debra Watson Vale; was a great Dad to his children, Jamie (Bob) Corey, Candice (Michael) Kuntz, Wayne (Margaux) Watson, and Sherry Vale; and an awesome pap-paw to Jacob Chamberlain, Brienna Corey, Gabriel Corey, Ridge Watson, Tess Watson, Viviann Watson, Emmett Kuntz, and Eli Kuntz. He is also survived by his sister, Carolyn (John) Stepien; and uncle to a wonderful niece, Valerie Stepien.Bill will be laid to rest Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the chapel at East Carmel Cemetery in Rogers, Ohio. A life celebration will follow at the Rogers Hall.In lieu of flowers, due to the lengthy medical bills, donations can be made to Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 822 York St., Newport, KY 41071.To leave condolences please visit faresjradel.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 4, 2019