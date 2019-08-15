|
William "Willie" J. Bartolovich, age 85, entered into rest Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was born on September 6, 1933, in Avon Lake, Ohio, and lived in Avon for over 60 years. He graduated from Avon Lake High, Class of 1952 and was inducted into the Avon Lake High School Hall of Fame and drafted by the Philadelphia Athletics after high school. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Willie was an avid golfer. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carole (nee Kiser) Bartolovich; children, Bret (Terri) Bartolovich, Jeff Bartolovich, and Lisa (Cornel) Mentler; grandchildren, David, Kyle, Dylan, Mallory, Chelsea, Halle, Jamie, and Hayden; and great-grandchildren, triplets Eli, Samson and Henry. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Rose (nee Grachanin) Bartolovich; and brother, John Bartolovich. The family will will receive friends on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon. A 10:00 a.m. Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2640 Stoney Ridge Rd., Avon (please meet at church). Interment will be private in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio.In lieu of flower donations may be made to the Avon Lake American Legion Scholarship Fund, 31972 Walker Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 18, 2019