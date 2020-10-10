1/1
William J. "Bill" Bringman
William "Bill" J. Bringman, age 96 and a 70 year resident of Amherst Township, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Lorain after a brief illness. Bill was born in Brownhelm, December 26, 1923 to the late Peter and Theresa (nee Nagle) Bringman. Bill proudly served in the United States Army during World War II serving in the 400thArmored Field Artillery Battalion throughout the European Theatre and was present at Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge. When Bill returned from the military he went to work at the former US Automatic, now known as Nordson Corporation in Amherst where he was employed as a machinist. Bill worked for Nordson for 45 years retiring in 1986. He was an avid vegetable gardener, enjoyed yard work, and was diligent at repairing lawn mowers and small engines.Survivors include his wife of 72 years Luitgard "Lu" (nee Mautner), their three children; Linda (Ken) Elkin of Vermilion, Brenda (Gregory) Shay of Vermilion, William "Bill" (Denise) Bringman of Amherst Township, six grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, and his sister Shirley Rodgers of California.He was preceded in death by his beloved grandson Gregory M. Shay (1998), and his dear sisters; Marie Young, Ruth Fischer, Margaret Schibley, and Kathryn Koepp.Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Monday at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst. The funeral service will take place 11a.m., Tuesday at the funeral home with Rev. Timothy O'Connor, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Amherst, officiating. Burial with military rites conducted by the Amherst Veterans Military Honor Guard will follow in Brownhelm Cemetery, Vermilion.



Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
