William J. "Bill" Long, 79, died recently after an extended illness. He is survived by his son, Randy Long, of Alexandrea, Virginia; his daughters, Erin Long, of Orlando, Florida, and Judith Kovacs-Long, of New Braunfels, Texas. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Anna and Alex; and his brother, Richard, and wife, Toni, of Lorain. He was born in Lorain and graduated from Lorain High School, where he played short stop on a team that was runner-up for the Ohio State High School Baseball Championship. For this feat, he, along with his teammates, was inducted into the Lorain Sports Hall of Fame in 2009. He moved to Texas from Three Rivers, Michigan, and raised his family in New Braunfels. He was a member of the Rotary Club of New Braunfels and was very involved in the sports and school activities of his children. While living in Three Rivers, Michigan, he successfully coached his son's Little League baseball teams, which qualified for the finals three years running. He is a graduate of Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, with a degree in accounting. He was elected to Beta Alpha Psi, an international honorary business society for accounting and finance majors, and became a corporate accountant. He later headed a company that sold dry cleaning equipment. Early in his career, while working for Ford Motor Company in Lorain, he volunteered as a mentor in Junior Achievement, helping high school students develop and implement formats for small businesses. Prior to his move to New Braunfels, he headed the United Way campaign for two years, in Three Rivers, Michigan. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Helen Long; and two nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Eden Hill Care Facility in New Braunfels and Hope Hospice of New Braunfels for their dedicated care of Bill during his long journey and in his last days. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 3655 Oberlin Avenue in Lorain. The Celebrant will be Rev. Father Craig M. Hovanec. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Bill's name to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels, 611 Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, TX 78130, or the .
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 14, 2019